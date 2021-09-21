SANTA MONICA—The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Jarvis Mathias Newman AKA Marquis Perkings, 26, for his role in two separate incidents in Santa Monica. Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department indicated in an email to Canyon news that on September 12, officers spoke with a victim who reported several days earlier, she was sleep in the 1700-1800 block of the beach when she was awaken by a male who was touching her vaginal region over her clothes.

The victim screamed and the suspect walked away. The victim provided authorities with a description of the suspect. She noted he had a distinctive gap in his front teeth. On September 15, officers were dispatched to the area of Ocean and Colorado to investigate an assault. Officers met with a victim who told them at about 4:30 a.m., she was asleep in her tent at around the 1200 block of the beach, when a male woke her up and began to make small talk.

He shifted the conversation to sexual in nature and attempted to grab the female around the neck and take off her clothes. The victim screamed and was able to fight the suspect off her before he fled.

The victim of the second incident provided police with the suspect’s description. SMPD personnel spotted a male matching the description of the suspect, later identified as Jarvis Newman, in the area of 4th and Colorado. The victim positively identified Newman as the individual who attacked her. During the course of their investigation, officers learned Newman was an active Registered Sexual Offender. Detectives followed up with the victim of the first incident and she also identified Newman as the person that assaulted her.

On Friday, September 17, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed the following charges against Newman:

1 count – 220(a)(1) PC – Assault to commit rape

1 count – 243.4(e )(1) PC – Sexual Battery

Anyone with additional details or incidents related to this individual is asked to contact Detective Jacob Holloway with Criminal Investigations Division (CID) at (310) 458-8934 or the Watch Commander’s office at (310) 458-2249.