WEST HOLLYWOOD—For 2021 season, the city of West Hollywood Arts Division will hold two Virtual Theatre experiences produced by Classical Theatre Lab and Infinite Jest Theatre Company.

According to a press release from the city of West Hollywood, Classical Theatre Lab is a nonprofit organization focused on theatre, literature, and performance, and brings a costumed online reading of William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors. Performances will premiere online on Saturday, October 9, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 10, at 2 p.m. at www.weho.org/arts or http://bit.ly/wehoartstheatre. Performances are offered to the public free of charge with donations accepted at www.classicaltheatrelab.org.

Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors” drew inspiration from the Roman playwright Plautus’ “Menaechmi” and “Amphitruo,” which, in turn, were based on the Greek New Comedy plays of the 3rd century B.C.

The story follows two sets of twins, separated at birth by a shipwreck, who are identical in face and name. When Antipholus of Syracuse sets out to find his twin brother in Ephesus, a madcap series of errors ensues due to mistaken identities and zany slapstick humor. Period costumes, live music, and virtual backgrounds will add to this 80-minute romp that can be enjoyed by the entire family.

The reading is directed by Elizabeth Swain and features cast members Joel Asher, Tristan Boesch, Strawn Bovee, Virtic Emil Brown, Kathy Bell Denton, Tim Fannon, Suzanne Hunt, Julie Lanctot, Conlan Ledwith, Alison Shanks, Sara Shearer, Donald Wayne, and Alexander Wells.

Infinite Jest Theatre Company, Los Angeles’ only all comedic theatre company was founded by the desire to create great art in a collaborative and supportive environment, brings a costumed online reading of John Lyly’s Gallathea to West Hollywood and beyond, virtually. Gallathea will premiere online on Saturday, October 16, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 17 at 2 p.m. at www.weho.org/arts or http://bit.ly/wehoartstheatre and the performances are offered to the public free of charge with donations gratefully accepted at www.infinitejesttheatrecompany.org.

First performed in 1588, John Lyly’s “Gallathea” is a queer love story set inside the landscape of classical myth. To avoid being sacrificed to Neptune, Gallathea and Phillida are sent into the forest dressed as boys where they fall in love. Three shipwrecked brothers set out to seek their fortunes, Cupid stirs up trouble, nymphs fall for mortals, and Diana and Neptune prepare for a showdown, but Venus may save the day in this playful pastoral.

The reading is directed by Collette Rutherford, and will feature Ben Carroll, Alexandra Demaio, Dominique Fatu, Caroline George, Shirley Ritter Hatton, Taylor Hawthorne, Ben Lupejkis, Kristofer Mikal, Skip Pipo, Zaire Martinez Roldan, Kevin Michael Shiley, and Tori Zaitonia

West Hollywood’s 2021 Virtual Theatre program is organized by city’s Arts Division. For more information, contact Joy Tribble, the City of West Hollywood’s Arts Technician, at (323) 848-6360 or at jtribble@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.