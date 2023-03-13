HOLLYWOOD— South African actress and model, Charlbi Dean – who’s last leading role was in the Oscar-nominated and Palme d’Or- winning film, Triangle of Sadness – was one of several stars omitted from the 95th Academy Awards “In Memoriam” segment on Sunday, March 12. Dean unexpectedly died of bacterial sepsis on Monday, August 29, 2022; she was 32.

Dean’s death occurred only months after her attendance at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival for Ruben Östlund’s film, Triangle of Sadness, which won the prestigious Palme d’Or award. Dean starred alongside Woody Harrelson as Yaya, a model and social media influencer, in Östlund’s satirical take on the uber rich, which took place on a luxury yacht.

“Charlbi’s sudden passing is a shock and a tragedy,” Östlund posted on Instagram. “It is an honor to have gotten to know and work with her,” he added. “Charlbi had a care and sensitivity that lifted her colleagues and the entire film crew. The thought that she will not be by our side in the future makes me very sad.”

Östlund’s film was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, but did not win. The director and the cast were all in attendance on Sunday.

Dean’s omission from the televised segment honoring stars who have died, sparked outrage amongst viewers. “She was the lead in a Best Picture this year and you don’t add her to the In Memoriam?!?!,” one fan tweeted. “At the Neon party and agree with the people here who are upset that Charlbi Dean from Triangle of Sadness wasn’t included in the #Oscars ‘In Memoriam’,” Washington Post reporter Jada Yuan tweeted.

Actors Anne Heche and Tom Sizemore were also among those not honored. Although failed to be honored in the Academy’s telecast, Dean, Heche and Sizemore were all included on the official website.

This is not the first time the Academy has failed to honor stars in the telecast and sparked outrage: Beverly Hills 90210 star Luke Perry was left out in 2020, and Glee actress Naya Rivera in 2021.

“The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment,” the group said in a statement in 2020. “An executive committee representing every branch considers the list and makes selections for the telecast based on limited available time. All the submissions are included on Oscar.com and will remain on the site throughout the year,” the statement added.

Dean – who began modeling at 14 and modeled for Guess, Gucci, United Colors of Benetton and Ralph Lauren, then transitioned to acting, starring in the Spud series and CW television show Black Lightning – is survived by her fiancé, actor Luke Chase Volker.