WOODLAND HILLS—On March 8, new reports were released that 500 individuals throughout Southern California are facing layoffs including workers in Woodland Hills.

According to a report by the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN), the American General Life Insurance Company, at 21650 Oxnard Street in Woodland Hills, expects to cut 163 employees from their workforce by May 1, 2023.

Canyon News called the American General Life Insurance Company at 1-855-890-1468 to inquire about the layoffs. The employee that answered the phone did not know of the layoffs but promised to call back with some answers.



WARN reports are generally used for companies that employ 100 employees or more. The American General Life Insurance Company specializes in term life insurance. Reports indicate that the office on Oxnard Street will be closing, but there has not been confirmation of this by American General.

Canyon News sent an email inquiry to the Employment Development Department regarding the WARN report to find out more information.

EDD responded to Canyon News with the following press release confirming the layoffs of American General’s Woodland Hills employees.

A graph from EDD shows unemployment claims from January 2020 through January 2023. The end product reveals $187,284,424,349 total unemployment claims have been paid in the last three years.