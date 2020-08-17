BEL AIR—On Friday, August 14, former swimsuit model Cheryl Tiegs reportedly sold her Balinese mansion. The house was converted from a ranch-style home to a Balinese style home by the ex-model.

Tiegs, 72, had bought the property for $2.5 million in 1996, and then sold the property at a price over $14 million on Friday. The original home was built in 1950s as a ranch-style single-story home, and then it was reshaped into a Balinese-style home by Martyn Lawrence Bullard, the British interior designer. The property is 4,770 square feet in size, has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. The home has cathedral ceiling with dark stains and wooden beams, as well. The interior walls of the house is decorated in cream tones.

The house is composed of a living room with a large fireplace and wide windows. The house also has an adjacent family room with a built-in entertainment unit. There is a kitchen decorated with black and white tiles, a dining room, a large walk-in closet and a study room, too.The ensuite bathroom contains a hot tub, along with a steam shower. The master bedroom features a sitting area, and a fireplace. The property also has three guest bedrooms and bathrooms.

There are outdoor facilities in the property of Tiegs, such as a yard with lush landscape, palm trees, along with a guesthouse. Other amenities include a swimming pool and a lily pond. The neighbors of the house include celebrities such as Lachlan Murdoch, Michael Bay and Jay Z and Beyoncé.