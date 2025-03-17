LOS ANGELES—On March 17, at 8:30 a.m. Los Angeles Mayor, Karen Bass and the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Chief Jim McDonnell released the 2024 report on Citywide Crime Data in a News Conference.



Mayor Bass and Chief McDonnell were joined by members of the LA County Board and members of the community who are served by the LAPD, Hollenbeck Division, where, according to the press release, “homicide decreased in 2024 by 65 percent”.

The Hollenbeck Division staffs approximately 260 police officers tasked with policing 15.4 square miles east of downtown Los Angeles, home of close to 200,000 people including those in El Sereno, Lincoln Heights, and Boyle Heights.



The key findings of the report indicate that compared to 2023, adjusted data as of January 6, 2025, shows homicides down by fourteen percent.



According to, “America’s Murder Capitals: A 2025 Ranking of the Deadliest Cities,” by Michael Lloyd, Homicides in Los Angeles are up by 9 percent.



On March 5, Pew Research noted that active shooter incidents decreased in the U.S. in recent years.



LAPD and Mayor Bass reported a 19 percent decrease in victims shot in gun violence, citing their “successful seizure of 7,634 illegal firearms, 790 of which were identified as ghost guns”.



In the news conference Mayor Bass and Chief McDonnell indicated that robberies remained flat with 8,637 reported robberies in 2024 compared to 8,696 in 2023. They cited property crimes separately indicating there were -216 thefts including -3,988 thefts of motor vehicle crimes (TFMV) in 2023.



Retail theft has remained a problem with a reported $36 million in stolen merchandise recovered by the Organized Retail Crime Task Force.



In a March 11 press release, California Governor Gavin Newsom reported that “in 2024, the state’s organized Retail Crime Task Force conducted a record-breaking 879 investigations which led to 1,707 arrests and the recovery of 676, 227 stolen goods valued at $13.5 million.”



Citywide Person Crimes are comparable to what has historically been referred to as Violent Crimes which decreased by 2,586 crimes (30,574 Person/Violent Crimes in 2023).



Aggravated Assaults decreased by 2,371 crimes (20,042 Aggravated Assaults in 2023) Rapes decreased by 97 crimes (1,505 Rapes in 2023).



The following is the opening paragraph that was taken from a report issued by LA County on December 11, 2024.



“Today, the Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations (LACCHR) released its annual analysis of hate crimes reported throughout Los Angeles County in 2023.



Since 1980, LACCHR has compiled, analyzed, and produced this annual report of hate crime data submitted by over 100 law enforcement agencies, educational institutions, and community-based organizations. Following three years of double-digit increases, reported hate crimes in Los Angeles County drastically increased 45% from 930 to 1,350, the largest number in the history of this report.”



The Public Policy Institute of California has the following message posted before the listed statistical data:



“The 2023 crime statistics presented here have been adjusted for reporting errors by the Oakland Police Department and incomplete reporting by several law enforcement agencies.”

















