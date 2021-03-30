LOS ANGELES—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Traffic Division are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects responsible for a hit-and-run crash that severely injured a pedestrian.

According to the LAPD newsroom page, on March 24, around 4 p.m., an 11-year old male was struck by a vehicle as he ran across the street trying to catch up to an ice cream truck. The driver immediately stopped and exited the vehicle to check on the child. He re-entered his vehicle and fled the scene without rendering aid or identifying himself to the victim as required by law. The collision occurred on 42nd Street just east of McKinley Avenue.

The victim sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital by the LAPD. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a gray or beige 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV bearing the California License Plate No. 6SEZ288. The driver is described as a Hispanic male, standing between 5 feet and 9 inches to 6 feet tall and is in his 30s. The investigation also revealed that the Chevy Tahoe was reported stolen out of Rampart Division on March 21.

On April 15, 2015, the Los Angeles City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $25,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Central Traffic Division Detectives at 213-833-3713 or email 31161@lapd.online, or Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at 213-833-3746. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.