HOLLYWOOD HILLS—A man was arrested Sunday, March 27 after authorities indicated he trespassed onto model Kendall Jenner’s home over the weekend.

A 27-year-old man made his way onto Kendall’s property and began to knock on windows while yelling her name, TMZ reported. It is further alleged that the man stripped off his clothes in an attempt to get in her pool.

The man was detained by security guards until authorities arrived and arrested him for trespassing. He was released after being held for six hours due to COVID protocols, according to TMZ. Jenner has since added additional security measures.

She was also granted a temporary restraining order on Monday, March 28, after a 24-year-old man, Malik Bowker, traveled across the country to gun her down, TMZ reported. It is further alleged that police informed Jenner that Bowker planned to buy an illegal firearm to shoot her and then himself.

Bowker is temporarily being held at a local psychiatric ward and must stay at least 100 yards away from Kendall at all times.

In 2017, nearly $200,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from her $6.5 million Hollywood Hills mansion in March.

According to reports, Jenner was away from her home during the incident. Authorities suspect the theft was likely an inside job, committed by someone who knew the layout of the home and where Jenner kept her valuables, according to reports.