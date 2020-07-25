WOODLAND HILLS— On July 21, the California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Police Department captured a man who drove through L.A. on a two-hour long car chase.

At 4:58 P.M., CHP pulled over a grey vehicle for speeding and erratic driving eastbound 101 Freeway near Las Virgenes Road in Calabasas. CHP reported that the driver pulled over for officers and proceeded to give them his driver’s license before speeding off.

CHP followed the driver through Woodland Hills, Encino and Sherman Oaks before the driver got on the southbound 405 towards the Sepulveda Pass around 5:40 P.M. LAPD sent two units and a helicopter to follow the vehicle.

Ariel footage captured by KTLA5 shows the suspect hitting another car while on 405 but quickly sped into the right shoulder and towards Culver City.

The driver managed to escape authorities when transitioning onto the 110 Freeway toward San Pedro but was found later around 6:15 P.M. going towards the West Carson area.

Officials reported they were able to apprehend the suspect by 7 P.M. but the identification of the man has not yet been released.