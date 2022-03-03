BEVERLY HILLS—Late Rock musician Chris Cornell’s Beverly Hills estate has been listed for $9.85 million.

The Soundgarden vocalist resided in the home with his wife Vickey Karayiannis and the pair lived there from 2005 to 2013. Cornell passed away after hanging himself following a show in Detroit. His bodyguard, Martin Kirstin, found him in his suite at the MGM Grand Resort.

Cornel and Karayiannis initially bought the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home for $4.22 million. The home was previously owned by Belgian pop singer Christine Snider-Decroix, before her move to Miami.

The estate spans over 5,800 square feet, and is hidden behind a private gate. The home is newly renovated with 20-foot ceilings and handmade Italian chandeliers. There is a formal dining room with an open-concept plane and a minimalist kitchen with sleek white finishes.

The home also has large glass windows that look out onto the spacious backyard and infinity pool. A leisure lounge area is set up beside the spacious pool. It is also equipped with two dishwashers, a wine fridge, and an espresso machine. A media room, workplace, leisure bar, and health club also reside inside the home.

Due to the many palm trees surrounding this estate, it has been dubbed a “pristine paradise.”