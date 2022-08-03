MALIBU—The city of Malibu has issued a statement in response to a private operated live music event, the Sunset Jazz Fest held in the region on Saturday, July 30.

The event resulting in numerous problems that impacted attendees of the event. Complaints and concerns from attendees about lack of organization and poor service were received.

Malibu had three full-time Community Services Department staff and three Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputies on-site for the day to monitor the situation. While the event was held on the city-owned lot at 23575 Civic Center Way (also known as the Chili Cook-Off site), the city of Malibu did not sponsor, organize or promote the event, and the city’s only role was in processing and issuing the event permit.

The Temporary Use Permit (TUP) 22-021 for the event was submitted on June 24 and conditionally approved by the Planning Director on July 6. On July 21, the Planning Director revoked the TUP due to the submittal of a fraudulent Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) License, a failure to fulfill one or more conditions of the TUP and failure to provide truthful or accurate information. The event organizer appealed the decision to the Planning Commission, which held a special meeting on the appeal on Thursday, July 28. The Planning Commission upheld the appeal, allowing the event to move forward, on condition that no alcohol be served during or after the event.

The city is committed to making sure any permitted events in the region follow the law and city permitting rules that are in place to protect the health and safety of the community and visitors, as well as the environment and the quality of life of the community.

Anyone with questions, complaints or requests for refunds of the Sunset Jazz Fest can contact the even organizer.