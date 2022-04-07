MALIBU—The city of Malibu will be celebrating Earth Month in April by encouraging residents to participate in local activities, including the city’s electronic and household hazardous waste collection and document shredding day, a virtual meeting to learn about organics recycling, and volunteer dune restoration efforts.

All events are free of charge and open to the public and are listed on the website at www.MalibuCity.org/EarthMonth.

“Every year during Earth Month, it fills me with pride to see how passionate Malibu is about leading the way on fighting climate change, recycling and other measures to protect the environment,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti. “I invite all of Malibu to join me in our Earth Month events so that together we can preserve Malibu’s natural beauty for generations to come.”

April 22 marks the 52nd anniversary of the first Earth Day, the world’s largest event focused on protecting our planet. This year, the City partnered with local students from Pepperdine’s Seaver College to develop social media materials for the Earth Month campaign. Malibu will post information and tips on social media about recycling, waste reduction and energy conservation to help the community live sustainably and celebrate the talent and passion of these young students who are joining the effort to protect our environment.

Pepperdine’s Earth Day Celebration

Tuesday, April 5, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Pepperdine University Plaza. Pepperdine will host its Earth Day Celebration in-person for the first time since the pandemic started, featuring educational activities, food and student and community organization information booths. The city will host an outreach booth to share information about Malibu’s environmental programs and will give the students an opportunity to connect with the environmental community outside Pepperdine.

Elizabeth Rush: Malibu Library Speaker Series with Pepperdine University

Tuesday, April 7 at 7:00 PM, Pepperdine University’s Elkins Auditorium. The Malibu Library Speaker Series returns in-person for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic for a special Earth Month event with author Elizabeth Rush discussing her books about the impacts of climate change as part of Pepperdine University’s Climate Calling Conference. RSVPs are not required for the event. For parking and other information, contact the Malibu Library at 310-456-6438 or MStallings@library.lacounty.gov or visit www.MalibuCity.org/LibrarySpeakers.

Recycle and Shred Day: Document Shred and HHW/E-Waste Event

Saturday, April 16, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Malibu City Hall, upper parking lot. Residents can bring free household hazardous waste and electronic waste collection and secure document shred for the day. Drop off latex paint, motor oil, batteries and electronics, and bring confidential papers to shred onsite (limit five standard-size boxes per household). Located in the upper parking lot of Malibu City Hall. For more details, including a list of accepted materials, visit www.MalibuCity.org/HHWRecycling.

International Dark Sky Week

During the week of April 22-30, residents and businesses are invited to learn how they can decrease their light footprint to help the international effort to preserve dark skies. The International Dark-Sky Association offers solutions that allow people to appreciate dark, star-filled skies while enjoying the benefits of responsible outdoor lighting on their website at https://IDSW.darksky.org.

The Malibu City Council extended the deadlines for commercial, residential, and institutional districts to comply with the City’s Dark Sky Ordinance to October 15, so Dark Sky Week is a great opportunity to learn about lighting equipment, techniques, the benefits of reducing light pollution, and more by visiting the City webpage at www.MalibuCity.org/DarkSky.

Park Tales

Thursday, April 21, 10 a.m., Malibu Bluffs Park. Families and kids ages 2-5 are invited to join the city and the Malibu Library for an Earth Day-inspired story time and art activity. Pre-registration is required at www.MalibuCity.org/Register.

Malibu Organic Recycling Virtual Meeting

Thursday, April 28, 6 p.m., virtual. Join Malibu and the Los Angeles County Public Works (Malibu Garbage Disposal District) for a virtual community workshop to learn how to properly separate organic waste, and the importance of organics recycling to fight climate change and limit food waste. Representatives from Waste Management and Universal Waste Systems, Malibu’s waste haulers, will answer questions about their organic collection service. Register at www.MalibuCity.org/OrganicsRecyclingWorkshop.

Spring and Earth Day Senior Giveaway

Friday, April 29, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Malibu Senior Center. Seniors are invited to celebrate the arrival of spring and Earth Day. Stop by the outdoor patio next to the Senior Center to receive a goodie bag and say hello to staff. RSVPs are required by contacting Amanda Rigali at MalibuSeniorCenter@MalibuCity.org or 310-456-2489, ext. 357.

Malibu Living Shoreline Community Volunteer Restoration Event

Saturday, April 30, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Point Dume State Beach. Community members are invited to visit and volunteer to restore the Point Dume dune site of the Malibu Living Shoreline Project. The staff of the Bay Foundation, which leads the Malibu Living Shoreline Project, will speak about the project’s goals and objectives. Visit https://www.santamonicabay.org/what-we-do/projects/malibu-living-shoreline-project/ to learn more. Volunteers will support restoration and maintenance activities, including removing non-native vegetation, caring for native plants and seeds, and repairing other restoration elements. For more information or to register to volunteer, visit: www.MalibuCity.org/DuneRestorationVolunteer.