CALIFORNIA—On April 4, the Los Angeles Police Department announced the burglary of a United States Postal Service truck. On April 1, at approximately, 1:00 p.m., Pacific auto detectives responded to a call from a witness that observed two male suspects breaking into a vehicle on the 6000 block of Centre Drive in Westchester.

The suspects broke window to gain entry to the vehicle. They took mail before fleeing the scene. A witness called the LAPD who followed the suspects traveling in a red Honda to a parking lot in the 6500 block of Sepulveda Blvd. Officers took two suspects into custody while conducting a traffic stop. The vehicle was search and authorities recovered a USPS jacket, hat, a loaded semi-automatic handgun, burglary tools, California ID cards, a large quantity of mail, and miscellaneous stolen property.

The LAPD reported that Benjamin Eichenblatt, and Isais Alfaro were taken into custody, arrested, and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle and are being held without bond. Reports indicate that both suspects have extensive criminal records.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Pacific Area Auto Detective Damien Levesque at (310) 482-6367 (35094@lapd.online) or Detective Carlos Carias at (310) 482-6420 (350@lapd.online). During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-(877)-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.