MALIBU—The Malibu City Council voted unanimously to adopt the “Malibu Culture Project,” a sweeping plan with concrete steps meant to improve City operations, workplace morale and culture, and staff recruitment and retention during a special meeting on September 27.

The announcement was made on the city’s website on October 5 that the City Council and City Manager have been focusing on addressing challenges facing the city. Some include being able to provide more efficient, effective, consistent services to the community, high staff workloads and high expectations and demands for services and projects from the City Council and the community.

The Malibu City Council took several actions to advance the Malibu Culture Project that include:

-Adopting the plan’s proposed list of 20 priority projects, which replaces the current Work Plan;

-Directing the City Manager to give progress updates on the project every two months during City Council meetings;

-Scheduling the next Strategic Workshop for March 2024 to revisit and, if needed, refresh the Priority List;

-Giving direction to staff to study and come back to the Council to consider action on the recommended list of benefits to improve recruitment and retention.

For additional information on the Malibu Culture Project, including the list of city priorities and other information, see the staff report and watch the video.