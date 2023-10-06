BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on its website that drivers should expect modifications to Wilshire Boulevard starting Monday, October 16 as construction on the One Beverly Hills residential and hotel development project begins.

Since 2022, site preparation activities have been underway for the project, which will include a mix of luxury residences, hotel rooms, and landscaped gardens across the site’s 17.5 acres. It is slated to open in 2027. The project site sits adjacent to the Beverly Hilton and Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills near the intersection of North Santa Monica Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard.

Starting October 16 and running through March 2024, the project’s construction team will be working to relocate utility lines along Wilshire Boulevard. The work will take place in the right-of-way and will consist of trenching and pipe installation from the western city limit to Whittier Drive.

To complete the work, existing landscaped medians and gateway monument signs along Wilshire Boulevard will be temporarily removed. The six Date Palm trees located in the median will be preserved and stored for future re-planting.

During the course of the construction, intermittent lane closures will occur in a phased approach. The first phase will consist of a one-lane closure in each direction along Wilshire Boulevard to Trenton Drive Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The second phase will involve longer-term closures of two lanes on Wilshire Boulevard (alternating between east and westbound directions) and eastbound left turn restrictions at Whittier Drive and Trenton Drive. The lane closures during this phase will be continuous, and active work will transpire Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more details about project construction, visit obhconstructionhelpline.com.