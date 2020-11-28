SHERMAN OAKS- On Tuesday, November 24, the Los Angeles City Council approved $109,506 in funding for a safe parking lot on Oxnard Street in Sherman Oaks.

Councilmember David Ryu introduced a motion on February 7, 2020, to explore options for a safe parking program for Los Angeles residents experiencing homelessness and live in their cars or RVs.

The parking site is expected to be ready in early 2021 and will be operated by North Valley Family Caring Services.

The lot is 20,000 square feet and will include onsite bathrooms, case management, and services. The lot is owned by the U.S Army Corps of Engineers and is currently being leased by the city of Los Angeles.

The parking site is the 9th housing intervention in Council District 4 that is being funded by the city under Councilmember Ryu’s tenure and has resulted in over 600 beds and units. In October of 2020, City Council approved the purchase of 16 properties under California’s Homekey program, including an apartment building in Hollywood, following the opening of a 100-bed housing center in Los Feliz.

“Safe parking is one of many critical tools to solving homelessness in Los Angeles, along with housing, services, and stronger tenant protections. This safe parking lot will be joined by permanent supportive housing nearby in Sherman Oaks, and bridge housing, permanent supportive housing, and emergency shelter we’ve built across Council District Four.” Councilmember Ryu said in a statement.