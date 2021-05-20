BEVERLY HILLS—During the June 1, City Council Formal Session, the Beverly Hills City Council will consider amendments to the Executive Compensation Plan. The proposed modifications include:

-Decreasing the 20 pay tiers to four pay bands, grouping like executives with similar compensation levels together with no change to the maximum pay threshold for the proposed Plan;

-Effective July 1, 2021, tie cost of living, health plan benefits, non-pensionable wellness pay, and deferred compensation contribution changes to the Management and Professional bargaining agreement, with future years’ additions/provisions for these benefits tied to future negotiated changes;

-Eliminate three positions from the executive ranks, resulting from the CalPERS Two Year Early Retirement Program;

-Reclassification of the Public Information Manager position to an Executive Level Chief Communications Officer position;

-Institute four job classification title changes as part of City reorganization.

According to a press release from the city of Beverly Hills, the changes listed above will result in an increase of $635,000 over two years, which is exclusive of the budget reductions resulting from the three positions eliminated as part of the CalPERS Two Year Retirement Program (savings of $748,000 annually).

While not required per the city’s labor relations ordinance (Beverly Hills Municipal Code, Article 5 Section 2-5-503-B), as is the case with the City’s represented employee groups, the Executive Compensation Plan’s proposed amendments will be posted on the city’s website at www.beverlyhills.org/executives on May 18, two weeks before the scheduled meeting.