WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city has opened an additional grant application opportunity for artist performers and entertainers who are West Hollywood residents.

The city of West Hollywood noted in a press release that the WeHo Artist Performance Grant is aimed at providing support to West Hollywood performing artists, while offering them the opportunity to share their talents with the community in an easily accessible way.

The city through its Arts Division requests proposals from entertainers, artists, and performers who live in West Hollywood to perform on weekends between July 17 and September 1. Artistic presentations are intended to provide the public with engaging, experimental, edgy, boundary-pushing artistic practices while they enjoy the pedestrian-friendly culture of the City of West Hollywood. Performances should aim to take place on-site outdoors in the City; scheduling of such live performances will depend on regularly revised health and safety guideline alignment with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to ensure COVID-19 safety.

Proposals must include a performance component, which could include but is not limited to, Music (such as DJs, live music, solo or group musicians); Drag Performance (Drag Queen/King); Dance (such as Ballroom/Vogue, Go-Go Dancing, etc.); Fashion and/or Costume Design; Body Painting; Circus Arts; Comedic Arts; Live-Painting, Chalk Art, or Dramatic Arts (such as spoken word).

Artists must reside in West Hollywood to be eligible to submit an application and to receive a grant. A resident artist may submit a proposal for a solo or group presentation. The city will award seven grants with each grant total of $5,000.

The deadline for this grant category is 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 2. The opportunity is in addition to multiple application opportunities for the city’s 2022 Arts Grant Program. More information on those grants are available at: https://www.weho.org/Home/Components/News/News/9772/23.

The city invites artists representing diverse populations and diverse artistic disciplines to apply for these, and all, grants. As stated in the City’s Cultural Equity Statement, the city of West Hollywood’s Arts Division and Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission’s definition of diversity includes all ways in which people differ, including but not limited to, race, ethnicity, gender, socioeconomic status, education, age, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, ability, geography, citizenship status, religion, language, physical appearance, and the intersection of these various identities.

Artists interested in applying may visit www.weho.org/arts for more details.

For more details about the Arts Grant Program, visit www.weho.org/arts or contact West Hollywood Grants Coordinator Eva Angeloff at (323) 848-6354 or eangeloff@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.