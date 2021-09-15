BEVERLY HILLS—During the next Beverly Hills City Council meeting on Tuesday, September 21, members will consider an extension of the North Cañon Drive closure and review the City’s OpenBH program.

According to a press release from Lauren Santillana, Public Information Coordination for the city, each item will be presented separately.

In July 2018, the Beverly Hills City Council initially approved the closure of North Cañon Drive and the installation of a cul-de-sac and soundwall at Wilshire Boulevard for two to six years to mitigate construction noise and provide a safe, consistent traffic pattern while the Metro Purple Line (D Line) Extension rail project is underway. The project is expected to provide a transportation alternative from downtown Los Angeles to Westwood and includes two stops in Beverly Hills: Wilshire/La Cienega and Wilshire/Rodeo.

Staff is expected to recommend extending the closure and keeping the soundwall until September 2022. If approved, the closure, soundwall, and cul-de-sac will remain in place for one more year to to support station construction activities such as deliveries and concrete pours along Wilshire Boulevard.

Staff will look at the project with city council in summer/fall 20222 to decide where to keep the closure beyond September 2022.

OpenBH is a City program that has been supporting outdoor operations to allow businesses to temporarily expand their services outside during the COVID-19 pandemic. Local businesses participating have been able to utilize adjacent areas such as sidewalks, parking lots, parking meter spaces, and street closures by applying for a permit. There is no-cost for the OpenBH program which was approved through December 31, 2021. During the September 21 meeting, city council members will consider:

-The process for approval and review for the OpenBH program beyond December 31, 2021;

-Evaluating the cost/fees for businesses that could continue in the OpenBH program after December 31, 2021;

-Whether the outdoor dining tents at the North Cañon Drive cul-de-sac will be permitted to continue in the OpenBH program and for how long.

When available, the September 21 city council meeting agenda and log-in details will be available at beverlyhills.org/councilmeetings.