MALIBU—On Monday, January 9 at 6:30 p.m. the Malibu City Council will discuss the Hosted Short-Term Rental Ordinance, including providing direction to staff on the next steps regarding the City’s Short-term Rental Ordinance during the Regular Virtual Council Meeting.

This will include the public hearing process, draft ordinance options, and whether city staff should meet with California Coastal Commission staff to discuss the Short-Term Rental Ordinance.

The city of Malibu reported on its website that the meeting is expected to be held virtually. The viewing and commenting instructions and staff report are posted on the website.

During the state of emergency in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in compliance with state and local stay at home orders, no physical location will be provided for city council and planning commission meetings. The meetings will instead be live-streamed from remote locations.

Speaking during the meeting will be done through Zoom. Individuals must sign up to speak, and be present in the Zoom conference during the item that they would like to speak on. If a person does not sign up to speak they will not be allowed into the Zoom conference.

For additional questions, contact the Planning Department at 310-456-2489, ext. 485. For background information about the Short Term Rental Ordinance, visit the STR webpage.

On September 29, 2020, the City Council voted to adopt Ordinance No. 468 (Enforcement Ordinance), which created a new STR permit system to regulate the short-term rental of residential property and went into effect January 15, 2021.

As of January 15, 2021, advertising or operating residential property as a short-term rental (STR) without a permit is considered a violation of Ordinance No. 468 and Malibu Municipal Code Chapter 17.55. The short-term rental of property or the advertisement, offer, or facilitation of such rental without a valid short-term rental permit shall be subject to a fine of one thousand dollars ($1,000) per day or violation, or twice the advertised short-term rental’s daily rental rate per day or violation, whichever is higher.

Starting January 1, 2023, in order obtain a STR permit property owners will need to either: (1) have obtained a valid Onsite Wastewater Treatment System (OWTS) operating permit for the property that is to be rented as a STR pursuant to Chapter 15.44 or (2) entered a compliance agreement with the city excusing such compliance, and be in full compliance with the compliance agreement and not in default or breach. If an individual’s property is not in compliance by January 1, 2023, their STR permit will become invalid. Permit holders are encouraged to submit documentation of their valid operating permit or compliance agreement by December 1, 2022.

Obtaining either of these requirements can take six-plus months or longer. If an individual does not have a OWTS permit for the property where the STR is located and wish to continue to rent the property as a STR after January 1, 2023, they should contact city staff now so they can begin the process.