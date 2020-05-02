BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, April 28, the Beverly Hills City Council approved an amendment to its March 16 emergency ordinance that originally prohibited all elective medical, surgical, and non-necessary dental procedures in a 4-1 vote.

The amendment will allow elective medical, surgical and dental procedures to resume, and was passed to enable essential procedures like colonoscopies to recommence. It also ensures that the City now follows State and County guidelines, which encourage the suspension of elective procedures like cosmetic surgeries but do not prohibit them. The official City Council statement can be found here.

This announcement comes a week after California Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans to allow healthcare providers to resume delayed medical care for Californians which were deferred while hospitals and health systems prepared for an outpouring of Covid-19 patients.

John Mirisch was the only councilmember to vote against passing the amendment. During the April 28 City Council Study Session, he noted that “it would be extremely irresponsible of us, and it would send a terrible message to the world if the first thing we do is to allow boob and butt jobs to happen again, especially in a city which has among the highest levels of infection in the entire county.”

As of April 29, 2020, there are 106 confirmed Covid-19 cases in total in Beverly Hills and over 20,000 in Los Angeles County.