WEST HOLLYWOOD—West Hollywood City Council will be reviewing a set of proposed regulations on street performers on Monday, March 6, at 6 p.m.

According to the new proposals, street performers may not perform within 10 feet of any bus stop or business or 15 feet from a street corner or crosswalk. Performances must remain at least 20 feet away from any outdoor dining areas when a business is operating and 25 feet from any on-street valet loading zone or city-designated passenger loading zone.

Street performers may not use any prop or power source that may pose a risk to the safety of the public and shall not connect power cords to adjacent buildings or have them run across the sidewalk. If crowds begin to gather blocking the free movement of pedestrians or vehicular traffic, the performer shall relocate.

Performers shall not operate prior to 10 a.m. or after 10 p.m. and shall abide by the West Hollywood Noise Ordinance. In addition, street performers will not be allowed to perform within the Rainbow District or along Santa Monica Boulevard within or near the boundaries of a street closure during celebrations where thousands of pedestrians attend, such as during Pride or Halloween festivities.

The proposed ordinance allows any Peace Officer or designated City Enforcement Officer to enforce the provisions relating to crowd size and the blocking of traffic. If any street performer is found to be in violation of the code, they may be subject to an administrative citation.

According to the city, they have been receiving a high volume of complaints from residents stating that street performers block sidewalks and create noise disturbances effecting the ability of pedestrians from moving about freely and safely.

Residents are encouraged to submit public comment and can do so until 2 p.m. March 6. Individuals can submit a comment via email at publiccomment@weho.org.