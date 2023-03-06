LOS ANGELES– Behind Anthony Davis’s 39 points and an aggressive defense, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors, 113-105 in the Sunday matinee at Crypto.Com Arena on Sunday, March 5. Keeping pace in the crowded Western Conference Playoff push, six Lakers scored in double figures while holding the Warriors to 39% shooting.

Missing LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell, AD is under intense pressure and scrutiny from the Lakers fan base to strive for consistency, and remain healthy. He answered the bell scoring 20 points in the first quarter alone.

Davis scored a game high 39 points to go alongside 8 rebounds and 6 assists. He was unstoppable, draining mid-range jumpers while having his way in the paint.

Since we’re talking about the Lakers and big leads, it should come as no surprise that the Warriors briefly took the lead in the 4th quarter. Steph Curry returned to the Golden State lineup scoring 27 points.

Klay Thompson added 27 points and Draymond Green scored 15 points as Dub Nation nearly pulled off the comeback.

New Laker Troy Brown was dynamite from beyond the arc, hitting four three pointers for 14 points. Brown also play superb defense on Curry, forcing him into many difficult shots.

“We know the position we’re in so we’re fighting every night to try to make the playoffs,” said Brown postgame.

Fan favorite Austin Reaves continues his sharpshooting, scoring 16 points and dishing out 8 assists as a primary ball handler. Late in the third quarter when the Warriors cut the Lakers lead to a single point, he knocked down a huge three-pointer.

In the final quarter AD was clutch scoring 12 points in the must win. Up next for the Lakers is a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night at Crypto. Com Arena.