SANTA MONICA—The City of Santa Monica is currently facing a potential lawsuit for raising the licensing fees to carry a concealed weapon. Gun Advocacy groups are arguing that the costs could discourage residents from exercising their second amendment right.

On Tuesday, March 14, City Council agreed that the new fees would amount to $767 for both the license and a psychological exam. That amount does not include the fees for the training course. Renewal fees for a CCW are now at $150 which is five times more that what the Sheriff’s Department charged.

Residents are no longer able to get their permits through the L.A. County Sheriff’s office, which has stopped processing applications from residents in independent localities in the county in order to cut down on the backlog of applications and improve processing times for concealed carry applicants in unincorporated areas of the county.

Konstadinos T. Moros, an attorney representing the California Rifle & Pistol Association, told the city council before they voted that charging those fees for the exercise of a constitutional right is not acceptable. Moros also provided a copy of a letter he composed to the City of La Verne threatening a lawsuit over the same fees that Santa Monica was about to approve. He also explained that it is Santa Monica’s duty to process CCW applications in a timely manner.

The Council used staff’s estimate that it would take the Police Department ten hours of work per application at an estimated cost of $1,093.83, a cost Moros said is overblown.

City council still went ahead and voted for the new fees despite the threat of a lawsuit.

“By charging such outlandish fees, the City is punishing the very people who are law-abiding and respectful of the process,” Moros wrote.“You are encouraging them to give up and, if they still must carry for their own safety, to do so illegally.”

Moros also questioned the need for a $150 psychological exam he said “the vast majority of issuing authorities in California do not require,” including LASD.

“The idea that people who go out of their way to get carry permits are a significant criminal threat is self-evidently wrong,” he wrote. “There is no threat here for the City to fear. These are good people. The criminals are already carrying illegally, and won’t be applying for a permit any time soon.”

The majority of states around the country charge anywhere between $50 and $150 for a concealed carry license. Other cities in California are charging significantly less than Santa Monica. Whittier and Glendora both charge $243 for a CCW.