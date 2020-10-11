BEVERLY HILLS — The city of Beverly Hills is inviting residents to participate in two virtual design workshops related to the ongoing “Connect Beverly Hills” project. The meetings are scheduled for October 14 and 15.

“Connect Beverly Hills: Meet Me on Wilshire and La Cienega”, the project’s full title, aims “to develop a series of streetscape plans and design standards for commercial corridors” on Wilshire and La Cienega Boulevards.

The project is meant to “prepare” both streets for the upcoming Metro Purple Line Extension, which will bring two new subway stations to Beverly Hills: Wilshire/La Cienega in 2023 and Wilshire/Rodeo in 2025, according to the city.

The two virtual workshops, which are being referred to as “charrettes” by the city, will be an opportunity for residents to “provide valuable feedback to shape project recommendations.”

The city hosted a Virtual Discovery Charrette back in June of 2020, where stakeholders made initial suggestions.

The two upcoming meetings will discuss ideas for the streetscape plan and design standards for both boulevards, and for the proposed Mobility Hub at Wilshire/North Gale. Crosswalks, bus stations, and bike parkings are among other amenities that will be brought forth during the workshops.

At the October 14 meeting, scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and end at 7 p.m., the project team will “see the results from our design preferences survey and review potential options for street furniture.” The survey can be found at the project’s website.

“We’ll workshop where and how amenities should be placed along Wilshire Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard,” the team added.

At the October 15 meeting, from 4 to 6 p.m., residents will learn more about the Mobility Hub idea and “what amenities are needed for people traveling to and from the new rail station.”

According to a video created by the project’s team, “‘Connect Beverly Hills’ will provide a design guide for the City’s Capital Improvement Program, Metro, and private developments to incorporate the street enhancements into construction projects.”

Residents can RSVP for the “charrettes” following a link on the project’s website.