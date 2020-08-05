BEVERLY HILLS— The Ninth Annual Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation has begun. Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman has joined the campaign and encourages the city to help save water through August and beyond, as the annual competition runs through the entire month of August.

According to the City of Beverly Hills, up to 20% of properties currently experience water leaks, which can waste up to 5,000 gallons a day.

In a press release announcing their participation in the competition, the city stated:

“Although the emergency drought is over, the Stage C water restrictions in place in Beverly Hills urge residents to: continue to conserve in order to achieve 20% water reduction, prevent sprinkler runoff and adhere to the City’s watering schedules, and report and correct leaks as soon as possible.”

Mayor Friedman said the following in a video message posted Tuesday, July 28:

“Over the past few months, COVID-19 has changed the way we live. Despite the challenges and constantly changing conditions, your city government has continued to function at the highest level, and worked to provide critical, municipal services. One of the most important of these, and one we take great pride in, is delivering clean, safe water. The City of Beverly Hills has also been a leader in water conservation through our extensive community outreach programs and water tracking technology. As we continue to spend more time at home, please take this moment to join me and take the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation. By making a simple pledge to save water, you’re not only doing your part for our community, you can also win many exciting prizes.”

The mayor also mentioned that he and his family will pledge to wash only full loads of laundry as their effort to take part.

The annual challenge, called ‘My Water Pledge’, brings cities nationwide in a friendly competition to conserve the most water, energy, and natural resources. Residents represent their city as they take on a series of online pledges. Cities win if they have the highest percentage of participants in their population category.

Last year, more than $50,000 in prizes were awarded to nearly 300 residents in cities across the United States, according to the pledge website. This year, the Community Grand Prize is a brand-new 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid towards a winning charity.

The Wyland Foundation is a non-profit organization founded in 1993 by environmental artist Wyland. The foundation educates children and families on ocean and waterway preservation through public art programs, classroom science learning, and live events.

To learn more about the challenge, please visit mywaterpledge.com. Information about the city’s water conservation is available at bhsaves.org. The city provides a free Water Tracker program for residents and businesses to see their water use.