MALIBU—On Tuesday, April 16, the city of Malibu announced on its website that it will be launching an extensive outreach and engagement program to gather community feedback about the future use of five community lands.

In 2016 and 2018, Malibu purchased five vacant parcels of land totaling over 61 acres to preserve the lands as community spaces instead of private developments. Prior to any development decisions, the engagement program’s goal was meaningful dialogue and to gather insights on the types of facilities the community prefers.

“This outreach program underscores our commitment to including the needs and views of all of the community,” said Mayor Steve Uhring. “By actively involving our residents and all community members, and others, we are ensuring that Malibu remains a vibrant and thriving community for generations to come.”

In February 2024, Malibu partnered with Tripepi Smith, a community engagement firm specializing in local government, to assist with the initiative. The program’s framework, developed in collaboration with the Malibu City Council, City commission members and city staff, will guide the execution of various outreach activities. The city anticipates executing the program in two phases: Phase 1 will focus on broad outreach to gather initial feedback from the community, while Phase 2 will build on the input received for more refined feedback to aid in future decision-making processes.

Malibu has launched the dedicated website, MalibuCommunityLands.org which will serve as a comprehensive resource, offering background information on the project, guidance for community participation, event calendars, a map pinpointing the community land locations, public input archives, frequently asked questions and avenues for public comments. The community can also contact via the email address: MalibuCommunityLands@MalibuCity.org.

“Through this extensive outreach program, we aim to empower our community members to actively shape the future of Malibu’s community lands,” said City Manager Steve McClary. “We are excited to cultivate and advance a vision for Malibu that ensures these lands meet the long-term needs and aspirations of the entire community.”