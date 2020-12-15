SANTA MONICA- On Monday, December 14, the Santa Monica City Council announced that Interim City Manager Lane Dilg will leave the City in Spring 2021 due to her family relocating for public service outside of Santa Monica. Dilg took the position as Interim City Manager in April 2020 after serving as City Attorney for approximately three years.

“Across my career, I have been immensely proud to dedicate myself to the public good. Serving the City of Santa Monica as Interim City Manager during the pandemic has been no exception. In the months to come, I remain fully committed to our ongoing work together to craft a thriving, more equitable Santa Monica as the pandemic subsides and the economy lifts. But I also know that finding the right leader for this uniquely talented city organization requires a deliberate, thoughtful search. To allow time for that search, I am letting the Council know now that my family plans to leave Santa Monica in the Spring of 2021,” said Interim City Manager Dilg in an official statement.

As Interim City Manager, Dilg serves as Director of Emergency Services and chief executive officer while managing an annual budget of $613.6 million. Dilg also manages staff across ten city departments that provide services to approximately 90,000 residents.

“Lane’s love of this city, her intellect, and her capacity to inspire hope in our darkest hours are the benchmarks of her leadership. That Lane accepted this position at the City’s most desperate moment is a testament to her commitment to public service. She has built a foundation that will allow Santa Monica to thrive in years to come, and I look forward to working with her and the Council to establish a thoughtful, deliberate process for the City to identify its next City Manager,” said Mayor Sue Himmelrich in an official statement.

The executive search for a permanent City Manager will begin in early 2021. Dilg will remain with the City into the Spring of 2021 to assist with the transition.