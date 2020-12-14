SHERMAN OAKS- On Saturday, December 19, the Sherman Oaks Neighborhood Council will be hosting a Holiday Drive from 10 a.m until 2 p.m. at Norte Dame High School. Contactless drop off will be held at the entrance on Woodman Ave.

The council is asking for donations of new bath towels, new men’s and women’s underwear, and new men’s and women’s socks to benefit Hope Of The Valley Rescue Mission.

Hope Of The Valley is a faith-based nonprofit organization that aims to “prevent, reduce and eliminate poverty, hunger and homelessness,” according to their mission statement. “We believe that everybody and everything deserves a second chance. As a faith-based compassion ministry, we focus on the spiritual, emotional, physical, relational, occupational and financial needs of our clients. Our two-pronged approach starts with crisis intervention then bridges clients, when they are ready, into long-term services that address chronic obstacles.”

The organization was founded in 2009 and has since opened over 12 housing facilities providing 170 family and youth beds, 138 emergency beds, 185 interim housing beds, 13 recovery beds, and 30 safe parking spots.