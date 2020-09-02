BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills has been investigating mansions called collab houses, where social media influencers live together and regularly hold parties which host over 100 guests or more.

Emerging TikTok influencers often hold large, mask-less parties which contribute to their image and to create new contents in their homes in Beverly Hills and other cities throughout Los Angeles.

Keith Sterling, Public Information Manager of city of Beverly Hills told Canyon News that an investigation is ongoing as of Tuesday, September 1 and “cannot speak to specific details at this point.” He added the city is aware of the violations and working to achieve permanent compliance with the owners of the property.

Lieutenant Max Subin, Executive Officer of the Beverly Hills Police Department told Canyon News that while the BHPD has not heard about the parties condition from the neighborhood, there is a possibility that the parties might have violated the peace laws and even the ban of large indoor gatherings.

The Clubhouse Beverly Hills, one of the collab houses in Los Angeles was cofounded by a TikTok influencer Daisy Keech, and collected a bunch of other young TikTok influencers including Katie Sigmond and Teala Dunn. Keech once lived in another Beverly Hills collab house called the Hype House, which has 1.3 million followers on TikTok, before she founded the Clubhouse Beverly Hills. Keech left the Clubhouse earlier in August.

On August 19, the city of Los Angeles shut down power including the lights and hot water at the Hollywood Hills home where TikTok stars Bryce Hall, Noah Beck, and Blake Gray, in reaction to dispatch from the Los Angeles Police Department after Hall’s birthday party on August 14. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti warned the public with a comment on Facebook that read:

“Parties like these can quickly and easily spread the virus and put our communities at

risk.”