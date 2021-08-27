MALIBU—The city of Malibu issued an alert noting that the annual street maintenance project will commence on Monday, August 30 and last until the end of October. Contractors from the city will start to repair the roadways on various streets throughout the region.

The contractors are scheduled to work at various locations during the maintenance project until all road repair is finished. Street maintenance will occur Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Streets that will be impacted and that may cause road closures will include:

• Birdview Ave. (between Westward Beach Rd. and Cliffside Dr.)

• Broad Beach Rd.

• Corral Cyn Rd. (between PCH and northern city limits)

• Latigo Cyn Rd. (between PCH and northern city limits)

• Malibu Rd.

• Webb Way (between PCH and Malibu Rd.)

• Rambla Vista (between PCH and lower gate and upper gate and northern city limits)

The asphalt pavements will be repaired, using a slurry seal, and Type II thermoplastic striping. New speed bumps will be installed on Birdview Ave.

Lane closures in alternate directions will affect traffic as restricted road access to various highways and city streets while the repair material dries will be necessary. Traffic control will be provided.

All property owners have been notified of lane closures and alternate route information.