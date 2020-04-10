SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced in a press release that they are creating a Coronavirus relief fund, through the California Community Foundation. The new local relief fund will to provide relief due to COVID-19.

The We Are Santa Monica Innovation Fund (Santa Monica COVID-19 Relief Fund) will give critically needed funds to the city and to organizations to help in the following areas:

• obtain necessary sanitation and medical supplies,

• provide food to those experiencing food insecurity,

• provide shelter to those in need, and

• support volunteer relief efforts.

The city of Santa Monica’s plan is to meet the immediate needs of those in the community impacted by COVID-19 which includes social services and housing. Santa Monica is dedicated to the well-being of every person. By connecting critical community needs with tangible resources, the city hopes to work with businesses, community organizations, and residents, to swiftly recover from COVID-19.

“Santa Monica residents are struggling to get by, put food on the table, and care for their loved ones,” said Mayor Kevin McKeown. “Through the generosity of our community, we will support the hardest hit, including local workers and persons experiencing homelessness. The We Are Santa Monica Innovation Fund will help us help each other.”

The fund will be managed through the California Community Foundation (CCF), a 501c3 public charity. Contributions to the California Community Foundation represent irrevocable gifts subject to the legal and fiduciary control of the foundation’s board of directors. A donation to the We Are Santa Monica Innovation Fund is a donation to a donor-advised fund.

Santa Monica will make recommendations to CCF regarding the distribution of the proceeds, which CCF will distribute to eligible non-profits or uses by the city associated with the COVID-19 health emergency. The city will also accept emergency donations.

The city of Santa Monica wants the community to get involved. To be a volunteer, or donate, visit santamonica.gov/coronavirus-volunteer. For information on how to make a cash or in-kind donation contact Tim Dodd via email at tim.dodd@smgov.net.

For additional information on COVID-19, visit www.santamonica.gov/coronavirus or call the Santa Monica coronavirus hotline: (310) 458-8400. Get Santa Monica emergency alerts by texting SMCOVID to 888-777. Sign up for daily COVID-19 updates at www.santamonica.gov/newsletter.