WEST HOLLYWOOD- The City of West Hollywood honored former United States Representative, John Lewis, in a half-staff flag display on Friday, July 17 to commemorate his life after he passed away that same day. John Lewis was a civil rights leader and U.S. Representative for Georgia’s 5th congressional district. He served 17 terms since 1987.
Half-staff flag displays in the United States are a symbol of the nation mourning the passing the president of the United States, for national remembrance, or the governor of a state or territory for local remembrance. A half-staff flag is also risen in the event of a death of a member or former member of the federal, state or territorial government or judiciary.
West Hollywood Council member, John D’Amico, took to Twitter to announce his condolences.
Lewis was awarded the Martin Luther King Jr. Nonviolent Peace Prize in 1975, the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award in 2001, and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s (NAACP) Spingarn Medal in 2002. In 2011, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Lewis is survived by his nine siblings, nieces, and nephews.