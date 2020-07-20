WEST HOLLYWOOD- The City of West Hollywood honored former United States Representative, John Lewis, in a half-staff flag display on Friday, July 17 to commemorate his life after he passed away that same day. John Lewis was a civil rights leader and U.S. Representative for Georgia’s 5th congressional district. He served 17 terms since 1987.

Half-staff flag displays in the United States are a symbol of the nation mourning the passing the president of the United States, for national remembrance, or the governor of a state or territory for local remembrance. A half-staff flag is also risen in the event of a death of a member or former member of the federal, state or territorial government or judiciary.