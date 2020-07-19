HOLLYWOOD — A man who was killed in a car accident near a 101 freeway on-ramp on Saturday, July 18 has been identified.

The victim was Dion Fisher, 35, according to the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office.

California Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. nearby the Western Avenue on-ramp in Hollywood.

At 10:38 a.m. a Sigalert was issued for police activity, which closed the Western Avenue northbound on-ramp to the 101 Freeway. The Sigalert was canceled at 12:45 p.m.