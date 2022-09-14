WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city is inviting residential property owners in West Hollywood to apply for the West Hollywood ADU Pilot Program, a new affordable housing initiative to incentivize property owners to create an affordable rental unit on a single-family or multifamily property.

According to a press release from the city of WeHo, the program offers comprehensive assistance for financing, designing, permitting, and constructing a new ADU in West Hollywood. The program offers low interest loans (up to $150,000) to design and build ADUs via conversion of existing accessory structures, new construction, or on multifamily developments in the city. Conversion projects include converting an existing garage or other on-site structure; new construction includes ground-up or prefabricated modular units; multifamily development includes detached or attached, conversion, or new construction.

Applicants for the West Hollywood ADU Pilot Program must meet the following criteria: a single-family property where the ADU will be located must be owner-occupied for the past year (one year) as the property owner’s primary residence; and for either a single-family or multifamily property the property owner must rent the ADU to a Section 8 voucher holder for a minimum of seven continuous years. West Hollywood ADU Pilot Program applications were released on August 1, 2022 and must be submitted digitally by 5 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022.

West Hollywood had two information sessions about the program in July. For individuals unable to attend one of the sessions, a recording is available for viewing on the City’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/wehotv. For additional details about West Hollywood’s Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Pilot Program visit www.weho.org/adupilot.

For more details contact Alicen Bartle, West Hollywood Project Development Administrator, at (323) 848-6323 or at ADUPilot@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.