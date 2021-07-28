WEST HOLLYWOOD- On Monday, July 26, the City of West Hollywood announced that they will reopen West Hollywood City Hall along with their new reservations system for in-person services by appointment. Walk-in services will not be permitted.

The City has launched an appointment portal on its website at www.weho.org/appointments. Appointments may be scheduled in advance for in-person meetings with a staff member from one of eight City Divisions: Cashier/Revenue Services, Building and Safety, Code Compliance, City Clerk, Current and Historic Preservation Planning, Parking, Engineering, and Rent Stabilization and Housing.

Assistance details for Social Services Division are also available on the appointments page. Some Divisions will also provide opportunities to schedule time-specific appointments for virtual services to be conducted by video conference or by phone.

Once an appointment is made, the appointment system will provide a confirmation email as well as a text reminder prior to the appointment time. When arriving for an appointment the confirmation message must be shown upon entry.

City Hall will remain fully accessible for services conducted by phone at (323) 848-6400 as well as the City’s website at www.weho.org.

City Hall is located at 8300 Santa Monica Boulevard.