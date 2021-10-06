WEST HOLLYWOOD—Classical Theatre Lab, which is focused on exploring theatre, literature, and performance, will bring a costumed online reading of William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors. The performances premiere online on Saturday, October 9 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 10 at 2 p.m. at www.weho.org/arts or http://bit.ly/wehoartstheatre. The city of West Hollywood noted in a press release that the performances are offered to the public free of charge with donations accepted at www.classicaltheatrelab.org.

Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors” is heralded as one of Shakespeare’s” funniest, enjoyable plays,” where inspiration was drawn from the Roman playwright Plautus’ “Menaechmi” and “Amphitruo,” which, in turn, were based on the Greek New Comedy plays of the 3rd century B.C.

The story follows two sets of twins, separated in infancy by a shipwreck, who are identical in face and name. When Antipholus of Syracuse sets out to find his twin brother in Ephesus, a madcap series of errors ensues due to mistaken identities and zany slapstick humor. Colorful period costumes, live music, and virtual backgrounds will add authenticity to this 80-minute play that the entire family can enjoy.

The reading is directed by Elizabeth Swain and features cast members Joel Asher, Tristan Boesch, Strawn Bovee, Virtic Emil Brown, Kathy Bell Denton, Tim Fannon, Suzanne Hunt, Julie Lanctot, Conlan Ledwith, Alison Shanks, Sara Shearer, Donald Wayne, and Alexander Wells.

Infinite Jest Theatre Company, Los Angeles’ only all comedic theatre company brings a costumed online reading of John Lyly’s Gallathea to West Hollywood and virtually. Gallathea will premiere online on Saturday, October 16 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 17 at 2 p.m. at www.weho.org/arts or http://bit.ly/wehoartstheatre and the performances are offered to the public free of charge with donations gratefully accepted at www.infinitejesttheatrecompany.org.

First performed in 1588, John Lyly’s “Gallathea” is a queer love story set inside the landscape of classical myth. To avoid being sacrificed to Neptune, Gallathea and Phillida are sent into the forest dressed as boys where they meet and fall in love. Three shipwrecked brothers set out to seek their fortunes, Cupid stirs up trouble, nymphs fall for mortals, and Diana and Neptune prepare for the ultimate showdown, but Venus will save the day.

The reading is directed by Collette Rutherford, and will feature Ben Carroll, Alexandra Demaio, Dominique Fatu, Caroline George, Shirley Ritter Hatton, Taylor Hawthorne, Ben Lupejkis, Kristofer Mikal, Skip Pipo, Zaire Martinez Roldan, Kevin Michael Shiley, and Tori Zaitonia

West Hollywood’s 2021 Virtual Theatre program is organized by the city’s Arts Division. For more details contact Joy Tribble, West Hollywood’s Arts Technician, at (323) 848-6360 or at jtribble@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.

West Hollywood’s Arts Division offers a broad array of arts programs including Art on the Outside (temporary public art), City Poet Laureate, Drag Queen Story Hour, Free Theatre in the Parks, Grants, Holiday Programming, Human Rights Speaker Series, Library Exhibits, National Poetry Month, One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival, Summer Sounds + Winter Sounds, Urban Art (permanent public art), and WeHo Reads.