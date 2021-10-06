MALIBU—The city of Malibu is alerting residents who are seniors with limited mobility and dependent on medical devices, oxygen or a wheelchair or trouble hearing or vision impaired, they may face challenges during a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) or any other extended power outage. Individuals can learn how to be prepared to handle an extended power outage by attending the city’s free virtual training on Wednesday, October 13 at 10:30 a.m. and Thursday, October 21 at 3 p.m.

A free backup battery is available to participating Malibu residents who complete the training, a quiz and provide a copy of their photo ID. Limit one per household. The training is open to all, but the backup batteries are available only to Malibu residents. RSVP online for the free virtual training.