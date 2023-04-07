LOS ANGELES— For years, since the Lakers got LeBron James and the Clippers acquired Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the battle for Los Angeles has primarily felt a like marketing tool- lacking any true rivalry or sense of meaning with something important on the line. Well, this game was critical for playoff positioning with only two games remaining before the NBA Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Clippers jumped out to an early 10-1 lead against the Los Angeles Lakers, and never looked back, cruising to an easy 125-118 victory on Wednesday, April 5, at Crypto.com Arena. This Pivotal late season matchup moves the Clippers onto the highly coveted fifth spot in the Western Coference standings.

While The lakers streak of four victories in a row has been snapped. Falling to the number 7 seed, with only two games remaining in the regular season. Its likely the Lakers will be participants in the Play-in tournament, in order to reach the NBA Playoffs.

The victory marked the eleventh straight win over the purple and gold for the Clippers

Not only did the Clippers sweep the season series 4-0, they have beat the Lakers 36 out of the last 43 times these teams have met.

To be fair to the Lakers, it was their second game in a row, after defeating the Utah Jazz in a thrilling overtime win 135-133 the previous night. Still, this was the most important game of the Lakers entire season with a full roster and the clippers still won despite the absence of Paul George.

From the tip off the Clippers were in command, their perimeter shooting was scorching, knocking down 16 of 36 from downtown against their Crosstown rivals.

In Russell Westbrook’s game against his former team, he scored 14 points. Obviously, the future Hall of Famer finds himself in a far greater setting than his rough time with the Lakers.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are in sync heading into the Playoffs. With either a first round match up against the Sacramento Kings or the Phoenix Suns they seem to be hitting their stride.

It’s time to gear up and play playoff style basketball and I think we have the veteran experience to do that,”

On Friday, April 5, Los Angeles Lakers will have another tough match-up. This time it will be against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena. Tip-off is at 7:30.