ORLANDO — Lethal shooting from behind the three-point line provided the Los Angeles Clippers the offensive momentum to trounce the New Orleans Pelicans in a 126-103 win on Saturday, August, 1, at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

En route to the victory, Los Angeles set a franchise record for three-pointers made in a game with 25 three’s on the night, while shooting an accurate 53% on their three-point attempts.

Paul George led all scorers for the night with 28 points. The Clippers’ two-way guard scored all eight of his field-goals from behind the arc, going 8-11 at the three-point line. Kawhi Leonard contributed 24 points while adding six rebounds, five assists and a steal.

The game proved to be uncompetitive early in the matchup as the Clipper doused the young Pelicans roster with 16 three-pointers and jumped out to a 77-45 lead by the conclusion of the first half. It’d be a deficit that New Orleans would not even come close to overcoming while failing to find any momentum in the contest.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Pelicans with 15 points on the night while coming off the bench. Brandon Ingram had 14 points on 5-11 shooting.

Zion Williamson was given limited playing time in only 14 minutes of action. The rookie rolled on his ankle after stepping on Reggie Jackson’s foot on a drive to the basket and was forced to sit out the remainder of the first half. He’d return to play in the second half, but would still be limited with the game already out of reach. During his time on the court, Williamson had seven points and five rebounds.

Doc Rivers recorded his 939th win, moving him to 11th all-time for career wins among NBA head coaches, passing Red Auerbach. He is expected to pass Bill Fitch next, who is 10th all-time with 944 wins.

The Clippers currently trail their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, with the second-best record in the Western Conference. New Orleans is fighting for a playoff spot but is seeing their chances grow dimmer as they sit at the 11th seed after losing both their games since the restart.