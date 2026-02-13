INGLEWOOD– The NBA All Star Weekend is landing at the Intuit Dome-home of the Los Angeles Clippers from Friday February 13-15. Besides the revamped All-Star Game, the Slam Dunk Contest, there will be a flurry of activities outside the Dome featuring games and family fun that’s being called, ‘Basketball Boulevard.’

Starting tomorrow, Fans can also experience the excitement of the NBA All-Star Game at Intuit Dome’s outdoor plaza. Enjoy family-friendly fun on the outdoor courts, grab exclusive All-Star gear, and snap photos in the Photo Moments station and Art Garden.

The outdoor plaza will also feature music, appearances from NBA mascots and so much more. Also, refreshments and beverages will be available at the Michelob Ultra Bar and the Kendall-Jackson Wine Bar.

Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game kicks off the All Star action. Held at the Forum, tipoff is at 4:30 PM. Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts will coach alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers, Thanasis and Alex.

All-Star Saturday will be dominated by the incredibly popular Slam Dunk contest and Three-Point contest. The NBA confirmed the 3-Point Contest will kick off the night’s events featuring an array of sharpshooters who excel behind the arc. The following athletes have been confirmed:

Devin Booker

Kon Knuppel

Damian Lillard

Tyrese Maxey

Donovan Mitchell

Jamal Murray

Bobby Portis

Norman Powell

While this year’s Dunk Contest features young talent as each athlete is between the ages of 20 and 25. The following players will participate in the Slam Dunk Contest:

Jaxson Hayes (LA Lakers)

Carter Bryant (San Antonio Spurs)

Keshad Johnson (Miami Heat)

Jase Richardson (Orlando Magic)

Finally, the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday afternoon is entering a new era. It’s no longer East versus West, it’s the United States vs the World. Fans, including myself have begged for this change in order to make the game competitive and more interesting.

Tipoff begins in this round robin tournament at 2:00 PM and will air on NBC. Splitting 24-28 All-Stars into three teams—USA Stars, USA Stripes, and Team World—for a four-game, 12-minute round-robin tournament. The top two teams based on record (or point differential) will play in the championship.

Here is a list of the All Stars:

USA Stripes (Coach: Mitch Johnson)

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics, 5x All-Star)

Brandon Ingram (Toronto Raptors, 2x All-Star)*

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers, 22x All-Star)

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers, 7x All-Star)

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks, 3x All-Star)

Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets, 16x All-Star)

Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers, 7x All-Star)

Norman Powell (Miami Heat, first time All-Star)

World (Coach: Darko Rajaković)

Luka Dončić (LA Lakers, 6x All-Star)

Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets, 8x All-Star)

Alperen Şengün* (Houston Rockets, 2x All-Star)*

Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers, 4x All-Star)

Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs, 2x All-Star)

Deni Avdija (Portland Trail Blazers, first time All-Star)

Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets, first time All-Star)

Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks, 6x All-Star)

USA Stars (Coach: J.B. Bickerstaff)

Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors, 2x All-Star)

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons, 2x All-Star)

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves, 4x All-Star)

Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks, first time All-Star)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns, 5x All-Star)

Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons, first time All-Star)

Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder, first time All-Star)

Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers, 2x All-Star)

This marks the seventh time All-Star weekend has taken place in the greater LA area, this marks the first time the LA Clippers have hosted the event. The other years LA has hosted the event were in 1963, 1972, 1983, 2004, 2011 and 2018.

What a wonderful time to be a sports fan in Los Angeles. With the recent Super Bowl LX, the Winter Olympics, and now the NBA All-Star game in our backyard.