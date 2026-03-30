SANTA MONICA—On Saturday, March 28, it was announced that comedian and actor, Alex Doug, died at the age of 42. Doung’s death was confirmed by friend of the family, Hilarie Steele, who discussed the passing in a GoFundMe page that was started for the comedian.

“We are rallying together for Alex, who is facing an incredibly difficult and frustrating medical battle. He recently underwent a major eye surgery to remove a malignant growth behind his eye, but instead of clear answers, he and his family have been met with uncertainty, conflicting information, and an overwhelming search for the right diagnosis and the right doctors,” the GoFundMe page reads.

Alex had been battling aleveolar rhabomyosarcoma, which is a rare, but aggressive form of tissue cancer. The diagnosis left Alex without vision in his left eye.

The GoFundMe added that the family was seeking help of a craniofacial cosmetic reconstructive surgeon, as Alex needed a specialist for his treatment. Alex went into septic shock Friday at the hospital. Steele confirmed on Saturday thar Doung died surrounded by family and friends.

Alex appeared on the TV shows, “Blue Bloods,” “Dexter,” and “Pretty Little Liars.” Alex leaves behind his wife, Christina and his daughter, Everest. The GoFundMe has raised a total of $122,452 of the $95,000 goal as of Monday, March 30.

Memorial Service for Alex Duong + Supporting Everest’s Future

“Dear friends, family, and all who have been holding this beautiful family in your hearts,

We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming love, support, and prayers you have shared in honor of Alex. It has meant everything to Christina and Everest during this unimaginable time. We would like to share details for Alex’s memorial service,” Hilarie Steele posted on the GoFundMe on Monday, March 30.

The ceremony will take place on April 17, 2026, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.