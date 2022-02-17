WEST HOLLYWOOD—The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station and the Los Angeles Police Department is warning the community to be aware of an assaultive transient.

On Tuesday, February 15, at approximately 1 p.m., a female adult was walking in the 800 block of N. Vista Street in Los Angeles. A male, Black, transient, in his early 30s, who was wearing dark clothing and carrying a bag, pushed the female into a garage. The victim was able to quickly get away from the male suspect. Approximately 15-20 minutes later, in the 7600 block of Hampton Ave in West Hollywood, a male, black, transient, in his early 30s with dark clothing carrying a bag, pushed a female adult into her apartment. The victim screamed, and the suspect ran out. The LASD noted all the information being reported is preliminary.

The LASD is asking the public if they see something or someone suspicious, they are asked to contact West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at (310) 855-8850 or 911 if it is emergent. Anyone with information about the incident in the Los Angeles area is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department West Bureau Special Assaults at (213) 473-0447. LASD would like to remind community members to walk/run in pairs, be assertive to their surroundings and keep their head up.