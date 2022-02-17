CALIFORNIA—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Area are seeking additional victims of a sexual assault suspect who has been arrested. The LAPD reported on February 8, detectives investigating alleged sexual assaults, arrested Aadrian Evelyn, 32, of Los Angeles for 286(F) P.C. Detectives have been investigating Evelyn for three separate sexual assaults of three different males that occurred in recent months.

According to the victims, they communicated with the suspect via an online dating app, believing that they were communicating with a female. The female sent pictures and sexually suggestive texts that made the victims believe they were going to go to the female’s home to engage in a sexual encounter. When the victims arrived, they were met by Evelyn, who claimed to be a friend of the female. Detectives determined that Evelyn pretended to be a single female through photos and texts, in order to lure the victims to the apartment. Once there, Evelyn is believed to have drugged the victims and sodomized them while they were unconscious.

Victim statements and DNA evidence was used to link Evelyn to the assaults. Detectives believe that there may be more victims who have yet to come forward. The LAPD is hoping that Evelyn’s arrest will lead to other victims to come forward and discuss what transpired to them. The suspect remains in police custody with a $300,000 bail.

Additional victims or anyone with details about the suspect is asked to contact Central Sex Detective Stanziale at 213-996-1837. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Emails can be sent to 647tips@lapd.online as well. Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters can download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.