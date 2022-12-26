WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city is inviting the community to share ideas and safety concerns related to the West Hollywood’s roadways and sidewalks for the upcoming West Hollywood Target Vision Zero Action Plan. In February 2021, the West Hollywood City Council established a goal of eliminating fatalities and severe injuries from traffic collisions on the roadways. Community members are invited to share any safety concerns or problem areas they know of through the city’s online public outreach tool by January 31, 2023.

According to a news release from the city of West Hollywood, Target Vision Zero is a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, and equitable mobility to everyone. First implemented in Sweden in the 1990s, Vision Zero proved successful across Europe – and gained more momentum in various cities throughout the United States and locally in Los Angeles County. Vision Zero begins with the belief that everyone has the right to move safely in their communities, and municipality designers and policy makers share the responsibility in ensuring safe systems for travel.

West Hollywood is working with transportation consultants at DKS Associates to advance the plan in coordination with an assembled taskforce of the city of West Hollywood Advisory Board Members and Commissioners. Once initial public input has been reviewed and analyzed alongside historic collision data, draft recommendations for mitigation strategies will be shared with the community before the draft plan is presented to the WeHo City Council.

For additional details, visit the project website or contact David Fenn, West Hollywood Senior Planner in the City’s Long Range Planning Division, at (323) 848-6336 or at dfenn@weho.org. For people who require hearing assistance or other forms of accommodation contact TTY (323) 848-6496.