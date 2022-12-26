CELEBRITY—On Thursday, December 22, Actor Orlando Brown, 35, who played a supporting role in the Disney series That’s So Raven, was arrested for a domestic altercation that occurred in Lima, Ohio. Bloom submitted a not guilty plea to the courts on Friday, December 23. He was being charged with aggravated menacing and one misdemeanor count of domestic violence.

The police were called to the 400 block of Baxter Street just before 10 a.m. after witnesses overheard an argument that they feared could turn violent. The other person Brown was arguing with was said to be his older brother.

Brown was staying at his brother’s home for the past two weeks. It was reported that Brown is currently experiencing homelessness and his brother offered him a place to stay so he could avoid living in a homeless shelter.

His older brother told detectives that Brown chased him with a hammer and a knife. Both items were retrieved at the scene.

He was being held on a $25,000 cash bond and he has not been assigned an attorney

Brown has a history of legal troubles that include domestic battery, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and drug possession.

In 2018, Brown made an appearance on Dr. Phil and sought his help to address his issues with addiction.

Brown was featured as the character Eddie Thomas in all 100 episodes of That’s So Raven from 2003 to 2007. He is also best known for his performances as Cadet Kevin ‘Tiger’ Dunne in Major Payne, 3J Winslow in Family Matters, Max in Two of a Kind, Damey Wayne “Waynehead” in Waynehead, Sticky Webb in The Proud Family, and Cornelius Fillmore in Fillmore!