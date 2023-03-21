WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city is getting out the word that the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Community Emergency Response Team (“CERT”) is presenting CERT Training.

West Hollywood CERT Training is free and will take place on Saturday, April 15; Saturday, April 22; and Saturday, April 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center, in the San Vicente / La Cienega Room located at 8750 El Tovar Place. Space is limited and expected to fill quickly. Participants can register in advance and attend all three sessions to receive a certificate of completion. To register for CERT Training visit the LA County Fire Department CERT training website.

Following a disaster, police, fire, and medical professionals may not be able to meet the immediate demand for emergency medical attention. Residents and neighbors may need to rely upon one another to help with immediate life-saving needs. CERT Training was developed through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide basic fire safety and life-saving skills.

CERT Training participants will learn survival skills, including disaster preparedness, terrorism, disaster fire suppression, disaster psychology, disaster medical operations, light search and rescue, team organization, and drill simulation, which can be vital in the immediate aftermath of a major disaster.

For more details contact Jessica Anukam, West Hollywood’s Public Safety Specialist, at (323) 848-6436 or at janukam@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.