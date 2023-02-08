WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city is inviting the community to attend upcoming design visioning workshops for the new state-of-the-art West Hollywood City Playhouse that will replace the Coast Playhouse. The Coast Playhouse is located at 8325 Santa Monica Boulevard, across the street from West Hollywood City Hall on Santa Monica Boulevard near N. Sweetzer Avenue.

The city of West Hollywood reported in a news release the new 99-seat, approximately 5,000-square-foot venue will serve as an arts and cultural event center supporting artists and nonprofit arts organizations by providing an accessible venue in the center of WeHo. The project will include public programming and a landscaped civic space.

West Hollywood will host two in-person community workshops in February to collect feedback and ideas for the project:

-The City Playhouse Community Design Visioning Workshop will take place on Tuesday, February 14, at 6 p.m. in the Kings Road Park Community Room, located at 1000 N. Kings Road. The purpose of this in-person workshop is to broaden the project’s goals and objectives by gathering input from the community on priorities such as accessibility, landscaping, sustainability, and other on-site activations. RSVP in requested via Eventbrite.

-The City Playhouse Artist Stakeholder Design Workshop will take place on Tuesday, February 28, at 6 p.m. at the Plummer Park Community Center in Rooms 5 and 6, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. The purpose of this in-person design workshop is to gather input from performing artists in the community to identify opportunities for community-based programming, and to collaboratively discuss the general vibe, functional requirements, and spatial constraints of the various spaces within the City Playhouse. RSVP is requested via Eventbrite.

For additional details about the City Playhouse project visit www.weho.org/city-government/city-manager/capital-projects/city-playhouse-design.

For information about City Playhouse design and construction contact Michael Barker, West Hollywood Project Architect, at (323) 848-6483 or at mbarker@weho.org. For more information about City Playhouse arts programming contact Rebecca Ehemann, West Hollywood Arts Manager, at (323) 848-6846 or at rehemann@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.