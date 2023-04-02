SHERMAN OAKS—On Thursday, March 29, Rep. Brad Sherman of California participated in a Town Hall event addressing issues for residents of Sherman Oaks. Approximately 4,000 people were reportedly in attendance via phone for the locals to be able to express their views on issues facing the U.S. Congress.

“With so much going on for our country – from the Silicon Valley Bank failure to averting a national debt default – it’s essential that my constituents stay informed with accurate information,” said Congressman Sherman in a statement.



Topics of discussion included violence in the communities, assisting veterans, social security, and Medicaid. Issues involving China and assistance from the U.S. to Ukraine were also covered.

On March 29, Rep. Sherman co-sponsored H.R. 2387 with the 118th Congress to adjust the boundary of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area to include the Rim of the Valley Corridor for other purposes.

The bills below, co-sponsored and signed by Congressman Sherman in March 2023, were focused on foreign affairs.

H.R.1838 — 118th Congress (2023-2024) To prohibit the application of certain restrictive eligibility requirements to foreign nongovernmental organizations with respect to the provision of assistance under part I of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961.



H.R.1776 — 118th Congress (2023-2024) To prevent, treat, and cure tuberculosis globally.



H.R.1723 — 118th Congress (2023-2024) To amend the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 to authorize the use of funds for comprehensive reproductive health care services.



H.R.1511 — 118th Congress (2023-2024) Renewing Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act of 1929



H.R.1369 — 118th Congress (2023-2024) Peace on the Korean Peninsula Act



H.R.1368 — 118th Congress (2023-2024) Deter PRC Support to the Russian War Effort Act