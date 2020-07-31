AMERICA— On July 20th, the Department of Public Health (DPH) released information indicating that 90 COVID results were false positives in a Connecticut lab.

According to DPH, 90 people who got tested for COVID received inaccurate results. This brought the total number of COVID cases in Connecticut to 48,232, however, DPH said it would not remove the number until other false positives were discovered, if any are.

DPH found discrepancies in one of their testing systems which were causing the false positives. 144 tests were conducted between June 15th and July 17th, where 62.5 percent of the tests were deemed inaccurate. Most of the people tested were residents of nursing homes in Connecticut. Deidre S. Gifford of the Department of Social Services, stated the following about the results,

“We have notified the healthcare facilities for everyone who received a false-positive test result from our state laboratory. Accurate and timely testing for the novel coronavirus is one of the pillars supporting effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Those residents who received false-positives are scheduled to be retested.

Changes to the testing system that has been used in the state since June 15th have begun to take place. The fallacious testing has been reported to the Food and Drug Administration, the Department of Public Health, and the test manufacturer. All future testing will undergo rigorous analysis and, if necessary, further retesting.

As of July 30th, the COVID Death Toll in Connecticut stands at 4,431.